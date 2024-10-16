South Carolina Football Availability Report (Oklahoma Week)

The Gamecocks have managed to stay mostly healthy throughout the 2024 season so far, but are still dealing with a few bumps and bruises as they prepare to open the second half of the regular season schdule Saturday at Oklahoma. Most notably, wide reciever Jared Brown's status is still up in the air. The Coastal Carolina transfer has missed two of the last three games, and is listed as out for Saturday. Here is the full availability report, which will be updated throughout the week.

In addition to Brown, the other four players who missed last week's game are all out as well. Shane Beamer said earlier in the week it is "doubtful" offensive lineman Jakai Moore will return this season, and he is out for the seventh consecutive game. Along with Moore, defensive backs Jalewis Solomon and Kelvin Hunter are out agin, as is defensive tackle DeAndre Jules.

Two new names hit the list as well. Special teamer Payton Mangrum is questionable for this week, and right tackle Cason Henry is listed as probable after going down in the second quarter last week at Alabama.

