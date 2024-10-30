Advertisement

Published Oct 30, 2024
South Carolina football availability report (Texas A&M week)
As you would expect, South Carolina football is as healthy as it has been all year coming out of its second bye week.

Shane Beamer confirmed at his Tuesday press conference that wide receiver Jared Brown will be back for the Gamecocks Saturday after missing games at Alabama and Ole Miss. However, he said defensive tackle DeAndre Jules will probably miss his third consecutive game.

Here is the full availability report for the weekend as South Carolina prepares to host Texas A&M.

Wednesday Availability Report

Other than Jules and Brown, South Carolina has an almost completely clean bill of health. The only other name on the availability report is offensive lineman Jakai Moore, who has not played all season. ************************************************************************

