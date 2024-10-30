South Carolina football availability report (Texas A&M week)

As you would expect, South Carolina football is as healthy as it has been all year coming out of its second bye week.

Shane Beamer confirmed at his Tuesday press conference that wide receiver Jared Brown will be back for the Gamecocks Saturday after missing games at Alabama and Ole Miss. However, he said defensive tackle DeAndre Jules will probably miss his third consecutive game.

Here is the full availability report for the weekend as South Carolina prepares to host Texas A&M.