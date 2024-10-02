PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1YMTVGM1ZUWk5KJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVgxNUYzVlRaTkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
South Carolina Football Availability Reports (Ole Miss Week)

Photo: (Pauline Hendricks)
Alan Cole • GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
@Alan__Cole

The most anticipated availability report of the season to date is in. Once running back Rocket Sanders went down with an injury early in the Akron game, combined with quarterback LaNorris Sellers and receiver Jared Brown already being out, the injury status became the biggest question surrounding South Carolina football.

Shane Beamer released his first mandatory availability report of the week on Wednesday night, and it offered a little more clarity about the injury situation moving forward.

This story will be updated as the week progresses with the Thursday and Friday night availability reports.

Wednesday Availability Report

Beamer listed all three of the key offensive players as questionable for the OleMiss game. They were the only three players he listed as questionable.

Elsewhere backup safety Kelvin Hunter is listed as doubtful, and offensive lineman Jakai Moore is still out. Moore has not played yet this season.

