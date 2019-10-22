But, as the Gamecocks continue getting ready for a trip to Knoxville this weekend, Muschamp and the program are still waiting for word from the SEC on it's officiating blunders in their game against Florida.

Will Muschamp's total focus is getting his team prepared for Saturday's game at Tennessee, and he even said as much in his weekly press conference Tuesday.

"I jotted some notes down on Sunday about what I felt and I got a text from Commissioner (Greg) Sankey Sunday night that they're still in the review process. They're still working through that, I'm assuming. I know coach (Ray) Tanner has been tirelessly working for us and getting some answers on what occurred on Saturday. I know he's representing us in a first-class manner. I know he's very upset, as lot of us are," Muschamp said. "We're still working through that."

Muschamp said on his Sunday teleconference he spoke with both Sankey and head of SEC officials Steve Shaw Sunday following the 38-27 loss that included two or three blatant calls going Florida's way, both on scoring plays.

After every game, coaches have the ability to send in plays for the conference to review, but Muschamp said he hadn't heard anything from the league office since his initial conversations Sunday.

"I haven't heard anything from the SEC since Sunday night," he said. "I'm waiting for word."

Florida seemingly got away with a false start and an obvious hold on the Gators' 75yard touchdown run and then an offensive pass interference on a Kyle Trask touchdown pass later in the second half.

Muschamp also was flagged 15 yards for an unsportsmanlike conduct call after arguing with the referees, a call he wasn't too happy about postgame.

“It’s not my job to judge," Muschamp said of the call. "Drop it on my feet next time. I’m not going to comment on anything else. Don’t go 40 yards away and drop a flag, how about that?...Gutless.”

The Gamecock head coach was asked if he expected to hear back from the conference at some point and he said he, "would hope so."