SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

South Carolina junior college defensive end commit Devontae Davis got his final look at the program before he soon officially becomes a part of it when he took his official visit over the weekend.

"I've been here multiple times, so everything, I've seen before, but I just love Columbia, I loved everything that Columbia offers me," Davis said. "The University of South Carolina, it just stands out, because it feels like home. They make it feel like home every time I come."