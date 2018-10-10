South Carolina five-star defensive end commit and Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna standout Zacch Pickens was named one of five finalists for South Carolina's Mr. Football Award Wednesday evening.

The finalists were announced on the SportsTalk Radio Network.

The other four finalists are QB Johnathan Bennett (Summerville), RB Ailym Ford (West Florence), QB Darius Tyrell Jackson (Wren) and OL Wyatt Tunall (Chester).

The 6-foot-4, 257-pound Pickens is ranked the top prospect in the state of South Carolina Carolina's 2019 class and the No. 20 prospect nationally. Pickens committed to the Gamecocks in May.

South Carolina freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner won the award last season.

The Mr. Football Award, given annually to the state's top player, will be presented on December 15 at halftime of the North-South game.

