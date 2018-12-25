While South Carolina produces an official depth chart at the beginning of each season, this is Gamecock Central's best effort to produce a weekly depth chart based on current playing time trends, injuries and information gathered.

It's long been football tradition for teams to release a depth chart each week, though current college football norms seem to be changing in that regard.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

19 Jake Bentley - Jr.

12 Michael Scarnecchia - Sr.

7 Dakereon Joyner - Fr.

NOTES: Jake Bentley is firmly entrenched as the Gamecocks' starter.

Running back

34 Mon Denson - RsJr.

5 Rico Dowdle - Jr.

27 Ty'Son Williams - RsJr.

25 A.J. Turner - RsJr.

14 Deshaun Fenwick - Fr.

NOTES: This position group has featured a strange rotation throughout the season due to all four backs dealing with nagging injuries at various points of the year. Mon Denson has taken the reins as the top, and healthiest, back the final month of the season. Rico Dowdle has served as the backup down the stretch, despite not being healthy. The training staff continues to try to reduce the size of Ty'Son Williams' cast as he's dealing with a broken bone in his hand that has affected his ability to carry the ball. A.J. Turner is repping with the defense this week, but would still be available on offense.

Wide receiver (left outside)

13 Shi Smith - So.

OR

6 Josh Vann - Fr.

86 Chad Terrell - So.

(OUT - Deebo Samuel)

Wide receiver (right outside)

89 Bryan Edwards - Jr.

83 Chavis Dawkins - Jr.

(OUT FOR SEASON - OrTre Smith)

Wide receiver (slot)

13 Shi Smith - So.

8 Randrecous Davis - RsSo. (status unknown - toe sprain)

NOTES: South Carolina's wide receiver depth chart gets a shuffle with Deebo Samuel's career now over. Shi Smith has practiced more on the outside in Samuel's old position, though Josh Vann's playing time should also go up when Smith is at the slot position he's spent the first two seasons of his career. The Gamecocks will also potential operate with more two-tight end sets with K.C. Crosby or Kiel Pollard spending time in the slot.

Tight end (Y)

40 Jacob August - Sr.

84 Kyle Markway - Jr.

Tight end (H)

3 K.C. Crosby - Sr.

87 Kiel Pollard - Jr.

NOTES: South Carolina's tight end group appears to be fully healthy and has rotated a bunch throughout the season.

Left tackle

74 Dennis Daley - Sr.

77 Malik Young - RsSr.

Left guard

72 Donell Stanley - RsJr.

71 Eric Douglas - RsFr.

(OUT - Zack Bailey)

(OUT FOR SEASON - Jovaughn Gwyn)

Center

60 Chandler Farrell - RsSo.

OR

50 Hank Manos - Fr.

Right guard

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSo.

76 Jordan Rhodes - RsFr.

Right tackle

79 Dylan Wonnum - Fr.

63 Blake Camper - Sr.

NOTES: With Zack Bailey out with an injury suffered against Akron, Donell Stanley slides back to left guard. That leaves Chandler Farrell or Hank Manos as the Gamecocks' starting center.

DEFENSE

Defensive tackle (NT)

95 Kobe Smith - Jr.

96 - Josh Belk - Fr..

(OUT - Javon Kinlaw)

Defensive tackle (3 tech)

5 Keir Thomas - Jr.

OR

90 Rick Sandidge - Fr.

OR

52 J.J. Enagbare - Fr.

Defensive end

91 Shameik Blackshear - RsJR.

OR

5 Keir Thomas - Jr.

15 Aaron Sterling - So. (Questionable)



50 Griffin Gentry - RsSo.

(OUT - D.J. Wonnum)

BUCK

4 Bryson Allen-Williams - RsSr.

19 Brad Johnson - So.

(OUT FOR SEASON - Daniel Fennell)

NOTES: South Carolina will continue to mix and match up front as it had to for most of the season. Bryson Allen-Williams returns to action for his final game in the Garnet and Black and will surely be the starter at the BUCK. Kobe Smith seems to be a definite starter at one of the defensive tackle spots, likely filling in for Javon Kinlaw. The rest seems up in the air. If Keir Thomas is healthy, he seems a definite starter at either defensive end or defensive tackle. J.J. Enagbare is also capable of filling in at either spot. Shameik Blackshear also could get his second start in a row a defensive end. And Rick Sandidge will also likely be in the convo to start alongside Smith inside. Basically, it's about what gives the unit the best and healthiest mix of players.

Linebacker (SAM)

42 Rosendo Louis - Fr.

(OUT FOR SEASON - Daniel Fennell)

Linebacker (MIKE)

6 T.J. Brunson - Jr.

53 Ernest Jones - Fr. (Still a possible redshirt?)

Linebacker (WILL)

44 Sherrod Greene - So.

30 Damani Staley - So.

(OUT FOR SEASON - Eldridge Thompson)

NOTES: Rosendo Louis slid in as the SAM backer when Fennell went out against Clemson and will probably continue to play there. Ernest Jones has now played in four games, so if he plays in the bowl game, his redshirt is burned. Muschamp said this is something he and Jones will talk about together.

Safety

22 Steven Montac - Sr.

40 Jason Senn - Sr.

36 Jonathan Gipson - Fr.

(OUT FOR THE SEASON - Jamyest Williams)

(OUT FOR THE SEASON - Nick Harvey

Safety

10 R.J. Roderick - Fr.

26 Jaylin Dickerson - Fr.

(OUT FOR THE SEASON - J.T. Ibe)

(OUT FOR THE SEASON - Javon Charleston)

Nickel

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr.

16 Rashad Fenton - RsSr.

25 A.J. Turner - Jr.

Cornerback

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr.

(OUT - Keisean Nixon)

Cornerback

16 Rashad Fenton - RsSr.

24 Israel Mukuamu - Fr.

NOTES: Jaycee Horn is a welcomed addition back to South Carolina's depth chart and is capable of playing cornerback, nickelback or safety. The Gamecocks also get Jaylin Dickerson back at safety, where he's probably the first player off the bench behind both Steven Montac and R.J. Roderick. Horn likely starts at cornerback in base personnel then slides to the nickel in that package with Rashad Fenton and Israel Mukuamu as the starters at cornerback in that package.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

43 Parker White - RsSo.

42 Alexander Woznick - RsSo.

Kickoff specialist

48 Will Tommie - RsJr.

42 Alexander Woznick - RsSo.

Punter

20 Joseph Charlton - RsJr.

85 Michael Almond - RsJr.

Long snapper

45 Ben Asbury - RsJr.

49 Matthew Smith - RsFr.

Holder

17 Danny Gordon - RsSr.

85 Michael Almond - RsJr.

Punt returner

89 Bryan Edwards - Jr.

6 Josh Vann - Fr.

Kickoff returner

25 A.J. Turner - RsJr.

13 Shi Smith - So.

(OUT - Deebo Samuel)

NOTES: Does A.J. Turner step back in as the Gamecocks' kickoff returner or does someone like Shi Smith slide into that role?