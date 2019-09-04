While the South Carolina football team doesn't release am updated depth chart each week, Gamecock Central will do its best do update our own projected depth chart based on the Gamecocks' injury news, playing time trends in the most recent game, public information from Tuesday press conferences, and behind-the-scenes info we've gathered.

OFFENSE



QUARTERBACK

3 Ryan Hilinski - Fr.

7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.

(OUT - 19 Jake Bentley - Sr. - Foot - 6-8 weeks minimum)

NOTES: With Jake Bentley's injury, Ryan Hilinski gets the start, but Dakereon Joyner is also expected to play.



RUNNING BACK

5 Rico Dowdle - Sr.

OR

4 Tavien Feaster - Sr.

34 Mon Denson - RsSr.

NOTES: Rico Dowdle got the start in Week 1, but it feels like this is still a 1A and 1B situation, so the OR is still listed between their names. We did list Denson as a true third back (instead of including him in the ORs) since he didn't play Saturday.

WIDE RECEIVER (outside)

89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.

83 Chavis Dawkins - Sr.

81 Jay Urich - RsSO.

WIDE RECEIVER (outside)

6 Josh Vann - So.

18 OrTre Smith - RsSo. (QUESTIONABLE - Shoulder)

17 Xavier Legette - Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER (slot)

13 Shi Smith - Jr.

8 Randrecous Davis - RsJr. (PROBABLE - Ankle)

OR

7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.

NOTES: While the general gist of the position remains the same, we added several other players to the chart to make it more accurate with Jay Urich, Xavier Legette and Dakereon Joyner now listed. Both OrTre Smith and Randrecous Davis could make their season debuts Saturday.



LEFT TACKLE

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsJr.

55 Jakai Moore - Fr.

LEFT GUARD

76 Jordan Rhodes - RsSo.

54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.

CENTER

72 Donell Stanley - RsSr.

70 Hank Manos - RsFr.

RIGHT GUARD

54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.

71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.

RIGHT TACKLE

79 Dylan Wonnum - So.

71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.

NOTES: There are several changes here with Donell Stanley sliding to center, Jordan Rhodes starting at left guard, and Jovaughn Gwyn potentially starting at right guard. That role could potentially go to Eric Douglas, but based on practice feedback, we went ahead and slotted Gwyn as the starter.

TIGHT END

84 Kyle Markway - RsJr.

82 Keshawn Toney - Fr.

TIGHT END

31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.

NOTES: No changes on the tight end depth chart and still no changes on Nick Muse's status.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

15 Aaron Sterling - Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - Swelling in knee)

OR

52 Kingsley Enagbare - So.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

3 Javon Kinlaw - Sr.

90 Rick Sandidge - So.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

95 Kobe Smith - Sr.

26 Zacch Pickens - Fr.

(OUT - 5 Keir Thomas - Sr. - Infection in ankle - Out 1-2 more weeks or longer)

BUCK

8 D.J. Wonnum - Sr.

35 Daniel Fennell - RsSr.

NOTES: Added an OR to the defensive end spot since Aaron Sterling is dealing with swelling in his knee. Keir Thomas is still out, which means Kobe Smith remains a starter and Rick Sandidge and Zacch Pickens are the primary backups.

MIKE LINEBACKER

53 Ernest Jones - So.

42 Rosendo Louis Jr. - So.

WILL LINEBACKER

6 T.J. Brunson - Sr.

30 Damani Staley - Jr.

SAM LINEBACKER

44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.

OR

40 Jahmar Brown - Fr.

NOTES: No changes at linebacker.

SAFETY

21 Jamyest Williams - Jr.

OR

10 R.J. Roderick - So.

SAFETY

29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr.

7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.

CORNERBACK

1 Jaycee Horn - So.

22 John Dixon - Fr.

CORNERBACK

24 Israel Mukuamu - So.

25 A.J. Turner - RsSr.

NICKEL

7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.

10 R.J. Roderick - So.

NOTES: We added an OR to the safety spot with Jamyest Williams and R.J. Roderick as it looks like J.T. Ibe is back and will definitely start. There's also the chance Israel Mukuamu could see time at safety with A.J. Turner returning at cornerback.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACE KICKER

43 Parker White - Jr.

48 Will Tommie - Sr.

PUNTER

20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.

85 Michael Almond - Sr.

DEEP SNAPPER

39 Matt Oliveira - Sr.

69 Matthew Bailey - Fr.

HOLDER

20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.

PUNT RETURNER

89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.

13 Shi Smith - Jr.

KICKOFF RETURNER

13 Shi Smith - Jr.

25 A.J. Turner - RsSr.

NOTES: A.J. Turner has been listed as a starter at kickoff returner, but given Shi Smith's performance on Saturday, we made the executive decision to move him to the top spot.