GamecockCentral - South Carolina football fall camp coverage: Gamecocks report for camp

South Carolina football fall camp coverage: Gamecocks report for camp
As South Carolina and the SEC marches on towards hopefully having a football season, Monday should be an exciting, eventful day as South Carolina players officially report for fall camp.
Gamecock Central will use this article as a continuously updated space for all of our preseason camp coverage.
Here's a schedule of notable events for today with a complete schedule below and, as always, stick with Gamecock Central for complete coverage of South Carolina's preseason camp.
3 p.m. - Week 1 opponents announced on Paul Finebaum Show on SEC Network
4 p.m. - Will Muschamp meets with media via Zoom to preview fall camp. Complete coverage on GamecockCentral.com
7 p.m. - Complete 2020 schedule announced during a special on SEC Network.
PRESEASON PRACTICE SCHEDULE AND MEDIA AVAILABILITY
NOTE: All practices are closed. Times/availability subject to change.
Monday, August 17 - Players Report; Will Muschamp Zoom conference - 4 pm
Tuesday, August 18 - Practice No. 1 (Helmets only)
Wednesday, August 19 - Practice No. 2 (Helmets only)
Thursday, August 20 - Lift and Film; Offensive Players Zoom after meetings; Mike Bobo and Travaris Robinson Zoom conference - 1 pm
Friday, August 21 - Practice No. 3 (Shells)
Saturday, August 22 - Practice No. 4 (Shells)
Sunday, August 23 - Off Day
Monday, August 24 - Practice No. 5 (Pads)
Tuesday, August 25 - Practice No. 6
Wednesday, August 26 - Lift and Film; Defensive Players Zoom after meetings; Will Muschamp Zoom conference - 1 pm
Thursday, August 27 - Practice No. 7
Friday, August 28 - Practice No. 8
Saturday, August 29 - Practice No. 9; Will Muschamp Zoom conference after practice
Sunday, August 30 - Off Day
Monday, August 31 - Lift and Film
Tuesday, September 1 - Practice No. 10
Wednesday, September 2 - Practice No. 11
Thursday, September 3 - Practice No. 12
Friday, September 4 - Stretch and Film; Offensive Players Zoom after meetings; Mike Bobo and Travaris Robinson Zoom conference - 1 pm
Saturday, September 5 - Practice No. 13 - Scrimmage; Will Muschamp Zoom conference after practice
Sunday, September 6 - Off Day
Monday, September 7 - Lift and Film
Tuesday, September 8 - Practice No. 14
Wednesday, September 9 - Practice No. 15
Thursday, September 10 - Practice No. 16
Friday, September 11 - Stretch and Film; Defensive Players Zoom after meetings; Mike Bobo and Travaris Robinson Zoom conference - 1 pm
Saturday, September 12 - Practice No. 17; Will Muschamp Zoom conference after practice
Sunday, September 13 - Off Day
Monday, September 14 - Lift and Film; Offensive and Defensive Players Zoom after meetings
Tuesday, September 15 - Off Day
Wednesday, September 16 - Practice No. 18
Thursday, September 17 - Practice No. 19
Friday, September 18 - Practice No. 20; Mike Bobo and Travaris Robinson Zoom conference - 1 pm
Saturday, September 19 - Practice No. 21
Sunday, September 20 - Off Day
Monday, September 21 - Practice No. 22
Tuesday, September 22 - Practice No. 23; Offensive and Defensive Players Zoom after practice; Will Muschamp Zoom conference - 12:30 pm
Wednesday, September 23 - Practice No. 24
Thursday, September 24 - Practice No. 25
Friday, September 25 - Walk-Thru
Saturday, September 26 - Game No. 1; Opponent and Time TBA