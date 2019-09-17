The South Carolina football program added one of the southeast's top playmakers to its commitment list Tuesday morning.

Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter class of 2020 four-star wide receiver Rico Powers committed to the Gamecocks over finalists Arkansas and Nebraska.

"What really put South Carolina over the top for me was my relationship with the coaches there," said Powers told Rivals.com's Chad Simmons. "They really came on strong in the spring and over the summer."

"I was getting towards the end of the recruiting process as I got ready for my senior year, and that is when South Carolina pushed to the top. Some schools faded a little, but Coach McClendon and South Carolina stayed in contact, they always told me they loved me and how they want me."

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is considered the No. 44 wide receiver in the country and the No. 29 overall prospect in the state of Georgia for his class.

Powers was recruited to South Carolina by offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon.

A versatile playmaker who can make plays after the catch, Powers also holds offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Georgia, Georgia State, Kentucky, Mississippi, N.C. State, Oregon, USF, Tennessee, and Western Kentucky.

Powers is the third wide receiver in the Gamecocks' class, joining four-star Michael Wyman and high three-star Da'Qon Stewart.

Powers is the 18th commitment to the Gamecocks' class.