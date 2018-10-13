Jake Bentley

Bentley started slowly and threw a terrible interception in the end zone, for which he was booed mercilessly. That pick cost South Carolina at least three points. Bentley was victimized by some brutal drops by his receivers, especially in the first half, but he bounced back in the second half and finished with 223 yards passing, three touchdowns, and that interception. Bentley also ran the ball three times, picking up a pair of first downs.

Ty'Son Williams

Williams ran the ball well, gaining 48 yards on seven carries. He also did well on blitz pick up, something he has traditionally struggled with. Williams' effectiveness was limited once South Carolina fell behind and had to pass the ball, but he also didn't drop any passes.

Aaron Sterling

Sterling had modest numbers. He was only credited with two tackles, with one sack, and one quarterback hurry. But his play was much more than numbers. Sterling consistently collapsed the pocket, especially in the first half when he was almost unblockable. Like the rest of the defense, Sterling wore down as the game went on, but he gave South Carolina a chance to win.

Sherrod Greene

Greene has gained a lot of notoriety this season, and is hasn't been for playing well. He has had a string of glaring mistakes that led to big plays. He deserves credit for continuing to play hard, and although it was a tough day for the entire defense, he avoided big mistakes against Texas A&M. Greene finished Saturday with a career-high 12 tackles, including a tackle for loss, and a pass break up. Not bad for a guy who had 20 tackles all season.

Joseph Charlton

Charlton struggled against Missouri, but he was nearly perfect against Texas A&M (can he catch the ball?). Charlton punted six times, and five of them went for at least 50 yards. He averaged 50.7 yards per punt, with a long of 61, and pinned Texas A&M inside their 20 three times.

