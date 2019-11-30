@GamecockCentral

South Carolina Football Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Clemson
South Carolina (4-7, 3-5 SEC) vs Clemson (11-0, 8-0 ACC)
When: Saturday, Nov 30, 2019 - Noon ET
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium - Columbia, SC (80,250)
Television: SEC Network (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)
National Radio: ESPN Radio (Max Kestecher, Ben Hartsock)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 136/XM 192
Odds: Clemson -27 (O/U 51)
Weather: 58 degrees, 0% chance of rain
Coverage from South Carolina vs Clemson:
Quick notes
** This will mark the final game of the decade for Gamecock Football, in what is easily the most successful decade in school history. The Gamecocks have posted a 78-50 record from 2010-19, a .609 winning percentage, their first decade over the .600 mark.
** This is the 117th meeting between these two Palmetto State schools in a series that dates back to 1896. The teams have met every year since 1909, making the Carolina-Clemson series the second-longest running consecutively played series in college football at 111-straight meetings, behind only Minnesota – Wisconsin.
The Tigers hold a 70-42-4 lead in the all-time series, including a 51-32-3 advantage in Columbia and a 19-10-1 mark in Clemson. However, the teams have split the last 10 meetings evenly.
** The winner of this week's game will earn that school another point in the Certified SC Grown Palmetto Series between South Carolina and Clemson. Additionally, another point will be awarded today to the winner of the month-long Food Drive. The Gamecocks are a perfect 4-0 since the Palmetto Series begin in 2015-16. Carolina currently leads this year's competition by a 4-3 margin.
** Gamecock running back Tavien Feaster spent three seasons at Clemson before enjoying his senior season in Columbia. Gamecock tight end Nick Muse is the younger brother of Clemson safety Tanner Muse.
Depth chart
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
3 Ryan Hilinski - Fr.
7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.
81 Jay Urich - RsSo.
(OUT FOR THE SEASON - 19 Jake Bentley - Sr. - Foot)
NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week.
RUNNING BACK
5 Rico Dowdle - Sr.
OR
4 Tavien Feaster - Sr.
34 Mon Denson - RsSr.
20 Kevin Harris - Fr.
25 A.J. Turner - RsSr.
NOTES: Senior running back Tavien Feaster returns to action this week and will likely maintain his role as a co-starter along with Rico Dowdle.
WIDE RECEIVER (outside)
89 Bryan Edwards - Sr. (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
83 Chavis Dawkins - Sr.
81 Jay Urich - RsSO.
WIDE RECEIVER (outside)
17 Xavier Legette - Fr.
18 OrTre Smith - RsSo.
86 Chad Terrell - RsSo.
WIDE RECEIVER (slot)
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.
35 Trey Adkins - RsFr.
(6 Josh Vann - So. - OUT FOR THE SEASON - broken hand)
NOTES: Senior wide receiver Bryan Edwards is questionable with a knee injury. If he can't go, then it seems likely that Chavis Dawkins will get the start in his place. The Gamecocks also get OrTre Smith back and he could factor into the WR rotation. Xavier Legette and Shi Smith are the other starters.
LEFT TACKLE
50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsJr.
OR
79 Dylan Wonnum - So.
71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.
LEFT GUARD
76 Jordan Rhodes - RsSo.
OR
50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsJr.
CENTER
72 Donell Stanley - RsSr.
31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.
70 Hank Manos - RsFr.
RIGHT GUARD
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.
RIGHT TACKLE
79 Dylan Wonnum - So.
OR
55 Jakai Moore - Fr.
52 Jaylen Nichols - Fr - OUT
NOTES: The Gamecocks are looking at possibly making changes from the lineup they've used the last two games. Dylan Wonnum could move from right tackle to left tackle with freshman Jakai Moore getting the start at right tackle and Sadarius Hutcherson moving back inside to left guard.
TIGHT END
84 Kyle Markway - RsJr.
12 Trae Kenion - Fr.
(Nick Muse - Fr. - OUT FOR SEASON - knee)
TIGHT END
31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.
82 KeShawn Toney - Fr.
NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.
52 Kingsley Enagbare - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
3 Javon Kinlaw - Sr.
90 Rick Sandidge - So.
99 Jabari Ellis - RsJr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
95 Kobe Smith - Sr. (PROBABLE - ankle)
OR
5 Keir Thomas - Sr.
OR
26 Zacch Pickens - Fr.
OR
90 Rick Sandidge - So.
BUCK
8 D.J. Wonnum - Sr.
35 Daniel Fennell - RsSr.
19 Brad Johnson - Jr.
NOTES: No real changes to the depth chart, but Kobe Smith is dealing with an ankle injury and could be limited or out.
MIKE LINEBACKER
53 Ernest Jones - So.
42 Rosendo Louis Jr. - So.
WILL LINEBACKER
6 T.J. Brunson - Sr.
44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.
30 Damani Staley - Jr.
SAM LINEBACKER
44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.
40 Jahmar Brown - Fr.
NOTES: No changes to the linebacker depth chart.
SAFETY
10 R.J. Roderick - So.
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
24 Israel Mukuamu - So.
SAFETY
29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr.
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
CORNERBACK
1 Jaycee Horn - So.
22 John Dixon - Fr.
CORNERBACK
24 Israel Mukuamu - So.
9 Cam Smith - Fr.
NICKEL
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
10 R.J. Roderick - So.
NOTES: No changes on the defensive back depth chart.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
43 Parker White - Jr.
48 Will Tommie - Sr.
PUNTER
20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.
85 Michael Almond - Sr.
DEEP SNAPPER
39 Matt Oliveira - Sr.
69 Matthew Bailey - Fr.
HOLDER
20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.
PUNT RETURNER
1 Jaycee Horn - So.
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
KICKOFF RETURNER
17 Xavier Legette - Fr.
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
NOTES: Jaycee Horn moved into the top punt return role against A&M and Xavier Legette has taken over as the Gamecocks' top kickoff returner.
Gamecock Central Staff Predictions
Collyn Taylor: Got no clue. I expect Clemson to come out mad and wanting to put on a show for the playoff committee. I also expect much of the same from the Gamecock offense. Clemson 52, South Carolina 10.
Will Helms: Too much depth. Too much speed. Too much talent. I think South Carolina’s defense is good enough to give the Tigers problems early on but the Gamecocks are overmatched in this one. Clemson 41, South Carolina 13
Wes Mitchell: It's hard, at this point, based on everything we've seen from both teams this season, to pick anything other than a big Clemson win. South Carolina's defense has played well enough to prove that it's capable of holding Clemson in check for at least a portion of the game, but the Gamecocks' offense has consistently put them back on the field, and in bad field position, for each of the last two games.
The first key for South Carolina will be to just survive the early onslaught from a Clemson team that has outscored opponents 142-10 in the first quarter this season, the largest margin in FBS. The beautiful thing about college football is that there's always the chance of witnessing a monumental upset in any given game, but there's nothing on paper to suggest that will happen in this game. Ultimately, even if the Gamecocks are able to hang around early on, there's not enough fire power offensively for them to go win the game. Clemson 38, South Carolina 10.
Michael Beckham: This is very simple. South Carolina has gotten progressively worse down the stretch, while Clemson has gotten progressively better. I see no reason for that to change today. Clemson 44, South Carolina 6
