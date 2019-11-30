@GamecockCentral

PODCAST: Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell preview Clemson

Quick notes

** This will mark the final game of the decade for Gamecock Football, in what is easily the most successful decade in school history. The Gamecocks have posted a 78-50 record from 2010-19, a .609 winning percentage, their first decade over the .600 mark. ** This is the 117th meeting between these two Palmetto State schools in a series that dates back to 1896. The teams have met every year since 1909, making the Carolina-Clemson series the second-longest running consecutively played series in college football at 111-straight meetings, behind only Minnesota – Wisconsin. The Tigers hold a 70-42-4 lead in the all-time series, including a 51-32-3 advantage in Columbia and a 19-10-1 mark in Clemson. However, the teams have split the last 10 meetings evenly. ** The winner of this week's game will earn that school another point in the Certified SC Grown Palmetto Series between South Carolina and Clemson. Additionally, another point will be awarded today to the winner of the month-long Food Drive. The Gamecocks are a perfect 4-0 since the Palmetto Series begin in 2015-16. Carolina currently leads this year's competition by a 4-3 margin. ** Gamecock running back Tavien Feaster spent three seasons at Clemson before enjoying his senior season in Columbia. Gamecock tight end Nick Muse is the younger brother of Clemson safety Tanner Muse.

Depth chart

OFFENSE QUARTERBACK 3 Ryan Hilinski - Fr. 7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr. 81 Jay Urich - RsSo. (OUT FOR THE SEASON - 19 Jake Bentley - Sr. - Foot) NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week. RUNNING BACK 5 Rico Dowdle - Sr. OR 4 Tavien Feaster - Sr. 34 Mon Denson - RsSr. 20 Kevin Harris - Fr. 25 A.J. Turner - RsSr. NOTES: Senior running back Tavien Feaster returns to action this week and will likely maintain his role as a co-starter along with Rico Dowdle. WIDE RECEIVER (outside) 89 Bryan Edwards - Sr. (QUESTIONABLE - knee) 83 Chavis Dawkins - Sr. 81 Jay Urich - RsSO. WIDE RECEIVER (outside) 17 Xavier Legette - Fr. 18 OrTre Smith - RsSo. 86 Chad Terrell - RsSo. WIDE RECEIVER (slot) 13 Shi Smith - Jr. 7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr. 35 Trey Adkins - RsFr. (6 Josh Vann - So. - OUT FOR THE SEASON - broken hand) NOTES: Senior wide receiver Bryan Edwards is questionable with a knee injury. If he can't go, then it seems likely that Chavis Dawkins will get the start in his place. The Gamecocks also get OrTre Smith back and he could factor into the WR rotation. Xavier Legette and Shi Smith are the other starters. LEFT TACKLE 50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsJr. OR 79 Dylan Wonnum - So. 71 Eric Douglas - RsSo. LEFT GUARD 76 Jordan Rhodes - RsSo. OR 50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsJr. CENTER 72 Donell Stanley - RsSr. 31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr. 70 Hank Manos - RsFr. RIGHT GUARD 54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr. 71 Eric Douglas - RsSo. RIGHT TACKLE 79 Dylan Wonnum - So. OR 55 Jakai Moore - Fr. 52 Jaylen Nichols - Fr - OUT NOTES: The Gamecocks are looking at possibly making changes from the lineup they've used the last two games. Dylan Wonnum could move from right tackle to left tackle with freshman Jakai Moore getting the start at right tackle and Sadarius Hutcherson moving back inside to left guard. TIGHT END 84 Kyle Markway - RsJr. 12 Trae Kenion - Fr. (Nick Muse - Fr. - OUT FOR SEASON - knee) TIGHT END 31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr. 82 KeShawn Toney - Fr. NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart. DEFENSE DEFENSIVE END 15 Aaron Sterling - Jr. 52 Kingsley Enagbare - So. DEFENSIVE TACKLE 3 Javon Kinlaw - Sr. 90 Rick Sandidge - So. 99 Jabari Ellis - RsJr. DEFENSIVE TACKLE 95 Kobe Smith - Sr. (PROBABLE - ankle) OR 5 Keir Thomas - Sr. OR 26 Zacch Pickens - Fr. OR 90 Rick Sandidge - So. BUCK 8 D.J. Wonnum - Sr. 35 Daniel Fennell - RsSr. 19 Brad Johnson - Jr. NOTES: No real changes to the depth chart, but Kobe Smith is dealing with an ankle injury and could be limited or out. MIKE LINEBACKER 53 Ernest Jones - So. 42 Rosendo Louis Jr. - So. WILL LINEBACKER 6 T.J. Brunson - Sr. 44 Sherrod Greene - Jr. 30 Damani Staley - Jr. SAM LINEBACKER 44 Sherrod Greene - Jr. 40 Jahmar Brown - Fr. NOTES: No changes to the linebacker depth chart. SAFETY 10 R.J. Roderick - So. 7 Jammie Robinson - Fr. 24 Israel Mukuamu - So. SAFETY 29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr. 7 Jammie Robinson - Fr. CORNERBACK 1 Jaycee Horn - So. 22 John Dixon - Fr. CORNERBACK 24 Israel Mukuamu - So. 9 Cam Smith - Fr. NICKEL 7 Jammie Robinson - Fr. 10 R.J. Roderick - So. NOTES: No changes on the defensive back depth chart. SPECIAL TEAMS PLACE KICKER 43 Parker White - Jr. 48 Will Tommie - Sr. PUNTER 20 Joseph Charlton - Sr. 85 Michael Almond - Sr. DEEP SNAPPER 39 Matt Oliveira - Sr. 69 Matthew Bailey - Fr. HOLDER 20 Joseph Charlton - Sr. PUNT RETURNER 1 Jaycee Horn - So. 13 Shi Smith - Jr. KICKOFF RETURNER 17 Xavier Legette - Fr. 13 Shi Smith - Jr. NOTES: Jaycee Horn moved into the top punt return role against A&M and Xavier Legette has taken over as the Gamecocks' top kickoff returner.

