@GamecockCentral

** This is the sixth gridiron meeting between South Carolina and Texas A&M. The Gamecocks are still looking for their first win over their "permanent" SEC Western Division rival from College Station. The two schools met for the first time in 2014 in Columbia, with A&M posting a 52-28 win in the season opener for both teams. The Aggies owns a 3-0 record in Columbia and are 2-0 against the Gamecocks in College Station. Three of the last four games have been decided by seven points or less.

** Amateur Historian Richard Peterson, a USC Broadcasting Journalism graduate and previous resident of Alamo Heights in San Antonio, Texas, recommended "The Governor's Trophy" to be named after James Butler Bonham, Hero of the Alamo and himself an Alum of The University of South Carolina. Peterson and Katon Dawson took the idea to then Texas Gov. Rick Perry and Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina and a new tradition was born.

"The Bonham Trophy" is exchanged between the Governors of South Carolina and Texas with the winner taking possession of the Bonham Trophy of "Western Artwork," created by renowned Texas sculptor Jeff Gottfried, and displayed at the victorious State Capital, University or any location the Governor may choose. Two weeks after the Game, The Bonham Trophy is returned for permanent display at The Alamo until the next USC / Texas A&M Football Game.

** Carolina is 3-9 all-time against teams from the Lone Star State, going 1-0 against Texas, 1-2 against both Baylor and Houston, and 0-5 against Texas A&M. This will be the Gamecocks' third trip to College Station in the last five years. Prior to the 2015 meeting, South Carolina had not ventured into the state of Texas since dropping an 18-17 decision to Baylor in Waco on Oct. 2, 1976.

** Carolina features three players who list Texas as their home state. Senior linebacker Eldridge Thompson played his prep ball in Memphis, but his mother and sister now make their home in Houston. Graduate transfer safety J.T. Ibe played his high school ball in Mansfield and earned his undergraduate degree from Rice University in Houston. True freshman Shilo Sanders played his prep ball at Trinity Christian while making his home in Cedar Hill.

** Bryan Edwards caught nine passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, becoming South Carolina's all-time leader in receiving yards with 3,045, surpassing the record of 3,042, held by Alshon Jeffery. Edwards is already the school's all-time leader in career receptions with 234 and consecutive games with a reception (47), and is now just one touchdown shy of matching Sidney Rice and Jeffrey's school-record 23 touchdown receptions.