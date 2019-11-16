@GamecockCentral

South Carolina Football Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Texas A&M
South Carolina (4-6, 3-4 SEC) vs Texas A&M (6-3, 3-2 SEC)
When: Saturday, Nov 16, 2019 - 7:30 PM ET
Where: Kyle Field - College Station, TX (102,733)
Television: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)
National Radio: Compass Media Networks (Gregg Daniels, Steve Beuerlein)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 133/XM 381
Odds: Texas A&M -10 (O/U 50.5)
Weather: 50 degrees, 0% chance of rain
Coverage from South Carolina vs Texas A&M:
PODCAST: Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell preview Texas A&M
Quick notes
** This is the sixth gridiron meeting between South Carolina and Texas A&M. The Gamecocks are still looking for their first win over their "permanent" SEC Western Division rival from College Station. The two schools met for the first time in 2014 in Columbia, with A&M posting a 52-28 win in the season opener for both teams. The Aggies owns a 3-0 record in Columbia and are 2-0 against the Gamecocks in College Station. Three of the last four games have been decided by seven points or less.
** Amateur Historian Richard Peterson, a USC Broadcasting Journalism graduate and previous resident of Alamo Heights in San Antonio, Texas, recommended "The Governor's Trophy" to be named after James Butler Bonham, Hero of the Alamo and himself an Alum of The University of South Carolina. Peterson and Katon Dawson took the idea to then Texas Gov. Rick Perry and Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina and a new tradition was born.
"The Bonham Trophy" is exchanged between the Governors of South Carolina and Texas with the winner taking possession of the Bonham Trophy of "Western Artwork," created by renowned Texas sculptor Jeff Gottfried, and displayed at the victorious State Capital, University or any location the Governor may choose. Two weeks after the Game, The Bonham Trophy is returned for permanent display at The Alamo until the next USC / Texas A&M Football Game.
** Carolina is 3-9 all-time against teams from the Lone Star State, going 1-0 against Texas, 1-2 against both Baylor and Houston, and 0-5 against Texas A&M. This will be the Gamecocks' third trip to College Station in the last five years. Prior to the 2015 meeting, South Carolina had not ventured into the state of Texas since dropping an 18-17 decision to Baylor in Waco on Oct. 2, 1976.
** Carolina features three players who list Texas as their home state. Senior linebacker Eldridge Thompson played his prep ball in Memphis, but his mother and sister now make their home in Houston. Graduate transfer safety J.T. Ibe played his high school ball in Mansfield and earned his undergraduate degree from Rice University in Houston. True freshman Shilo Sanders played his prep ball at Trinity Christian while making his home in Cedar Hill.
** Bryan Edwards caught nine passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, becoming South Carolina's all-time leader in receiving yards with 3,045, surpassing the record of 3,042, held by Alshon Jeffery. Edwards is already the school's all-time leader in career receptions with 234 and consecutive games with a reception (47), and is now just one touchdown shy of matching Sidney Rice and Jeffrey's school-record 23 touchdown receptions.
Depth chart
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
3 Ryan Hilinski - Fr.
7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.
81 Jay Urich - RsSo.
(OUT FOR THE SEASON - 19 Jake Bentley - Sr. - Foot)
NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week.
RUNNING BACK
5 Rico Dowdle - Sr.
4 Tavien Feaster - Sr. (QUESTIONABLE - groin)
34 Mon Denson - RsSr.
14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsFr.
20 Kevin Harris - Fr.
25 A.J. Turner - RsSr. (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
NOTES: It seems like that Tavien Feaster is out for the second straight week, based on Will Muschamp's comments on Tuesday.
WIDE RECEIVER (outside)
89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.
18 OrTre Smith - RsSo.
81 Jay Urich - RsSO.
WIDE RECEIVER (outside)
17 Xavier Legette - Fr.
83 Chavis Dawkins - Sr.
86 Chad Terrell - RsSo.
WIDE RECEIVER (slot)
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.
35 Trey Adkins - RsFr.
(6 Josh Vann - So. - OUT FOR THE SEASON - broken hand)
NOTES: South Carolina expects to have Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith available this week after Edwards was banged up against App State and Smith missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. We've added Dakereon Joyner back to the WR depth chart after he played quite a bit in the slot this past week. Also added walk-on Trey Adkins to the depth chart in the slot and Chad Terrell as one of the outside receivers.
LEFT TACKLE
50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsJr.
71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.
LEFT GUARD
76 Jordan Rhodes - RsSo.
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
CENTER
72 Donell Stanley - RsSr.
31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.
70 Hank Manos - RsFr.
RIGHT GUARD
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.
RIGHT TACKLE
79 Dylan Wonnum - So.
55 Jakai Moore - Fr.
(52 Jaylen Nichols - Fr - OUT)
NOTES: South Carolina gets back reserve interior lineman Hank Manos this week, but the depth chart otherwise stays the same.
TIGHT END
84 Kyle Markway - RsJr.
12 Trae Kenion - Fr.
(Nick Muse - Fr. - OUT FOR SEASON - knee)
TIGHT END
31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.
82 KeShawn Toney - Fr.
NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.
52 Kingsley Enagbare - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
3 Javon Kinlaw - Sr.
90 Rick Sandidge - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
95 Kobe Smith - Sr.
5 Keir Thomas - Sr.
OR
26 Zacch Pickens - Fr.
BUCK
8 D.J. Wonnum - Sr.
35 Daniel Fennell - RsSr.
19 Brad Johnson - Jr.
NOTES: Keir Thomas returned to action this past week and played 11 snaps.
MIKE LINEBACKER
53 Ernest Jones - So.
42 Rosendo Louis Jr. - So.
WILL LINEBACKER
6 T.J. Brunson - Sr.
44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.
30 Damani Staley - Jr.
SAM LINEBACKER
44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.
40 Jahmar Brown - Fr.
NOTES: No changes to the linebacker depth chart.
SAFETY
10 R.J. Roderick - So.
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
24 Israel Mukuamu - So.
SAFETY
29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr.
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
CORNERBACK
1 Jaycee Horn - So.
22 John Dixon - Fr.
CORNERBACK
24 Israel Mukuamu - So.
9 Cam Smith - Fr.
NICKEL
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
10 R.J. Roderick - So.
NOTES: No changes on the defensive back depth chart.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
43 Parker White - Jr.
48 Will Tommie - Sr.
PUNTER
20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.
85 Michael Almond - Sr.
DEEP SNAPPER
39 Matt Oliveira - Sr.
69 Matthew Bailey - Fr.
HOLDER
20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.
PUNT RETURNER
89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
KICKOFF RETURNER
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
17 Xavier Legette - Fr.
Gamecock Central Staff Predictions
Collyn Taylor: I don't know, and your guess is as good as mine. I'm usually wrong, but A&M has a few playmakers on the edge, and that can cause some problems. I still don't think South Carolina has enough firepower to overcome this one. Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 14
Wes Mitchell: South Carolina's players say they're playing for a bowl game, but it's reached the point where the Gamecocks are mainly playing for pride. We'll find out how much they have tonight. The defense could keep Carolina in this one, but they'll probably need some turnovers or weird stuff to happen for the offense to have enough to win the game. Texas A&M 27, South Carolina 17
Michael Beckham: Before the Tennessee game, I could have seen this game going differently, but at this point I just don’t see Carolina competing in this game, let alone winning it. I think that A&M will have success through the air, and their defense will do what all defenses currently do to Carolina. At this point, there are too many things broken for the Gamecocks, and it’s too late to fix them. Texas A&M 34, South Carolina 17
