The South Carolina football team hopes to be almost completely healthy for Saturday's season opener against North Carolina, but will be without senior defensive lineman Keir Thomas, Will Muschamp said Tuesday.

Thomas was expected to return to action already, but is dealing with an infection in his ankle and is being pumped with antibiotics. He will miss at least two weeks and will be re-evaluated at that time. The ankle is structurally sound, according to Muschamp.

Senior safety J.T. Ibe has been dealing with a strained pectoral muscle, a re-injury from his time at Rice, for most of camp, but Muschamp expects him to play Saturday.

"I feel good," Ibe said Tuesday. Ibe didn't participate fully in Tuesday's practice, but has been working in with certain drills and expects to be able to play Saturday.

The Gamecocks and Tar Heels are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium. Tickets are currently available for half price.