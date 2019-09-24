"He made very throw today. He looked great," Muschamp said. "There hasn't been a cut of reps or anything. He looks great."

South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski has practiced this week and will start Saturday against Kentucky, head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday.

Hilinski missed some practice time last week with a sore elbow and then also was dealing with a sore chest and ankle during Sunday's workout, though he did practice.



Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Hank Manos is struggling with an ankle injury that may require surgery, according to Muschamp. If Manos has the surgery, he'll miss four weeks.

Muschamp previously reported that wide receiver Randrecous Davis (ankle), BUCK Brad Johnson and defensive lineman Keir Thomas are expected to be out this week too.

Kickoff for South Carolina vs. Kentucky is scheduled for 7:39 p.m.