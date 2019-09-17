SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The South Carolina football team will be without junior BUCK Brad Johnson and redshirt junior wide receiver Randrecous Davis again this week for the Missouri game, head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday.

"Injury-report-wise, there's really no change," Muschamp said. "Brad Johnson and Randrecous will not play again this week. I don't expect them both back until after the open week."

That would put the two players out next week against Kentucky too with a potential return to action for the Georgia game on Oct. 12 after the bye week.

Johnson, a reserve at the BUCK position, has been dealing with a groin injury that has hampered him since fall camp. Johnson played some against Charleston Southern, but did not play this past week against Alabama.

Davis, a backup slot receiver, has missed the first three games of the season with an ankle injury.

South Carolina is still without senior defensive lineman Keir Thomas, who has missed the first three games while dealing with an infection in his ankle. Thomas will likely miss at least three more weeks, Muschamp said, but could return to weight room work in the next week.