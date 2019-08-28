South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday that there's nothing new on the status of class of 2019 signee Jaquaze Sorrells, but the four-star defensive tackle gave the latest from his perspective on Twitter Wednesday night.

"I'll be at USC in January for those asking," Sorrells said in the Tweet before adding, "Everything happens for a reason and I'm (going to) make the most out of it."

Sorrells signed with South Carolina out of Winter Park (Fla.) High in February and is the final South Carolina 2019 signee that the Gamecocks were waiting to enroll. Muschamp has previously said that Sorrells was working through an academic situation.

The 6-foot-3, 298-pound Sorrells was ranked the No. 15 defensive tackle in the class and chose the Gamecocks over Alabama and Penn State on National Signing Day.

Sorrells did not indicate if he will have to spend a season at prep school or what he needs to do in order to follow through with his plan to enroll in January.