South Carolina football is on the board for recruiting in the month of June.

The Gamecocks landed three-star in-state ATH Jaquel Holman out of Blackville Hilda in Blacksville, S.C., about an hour south of Columbia.

Holman was on campus for an unofficial visit this weekend and committed. He had one other power five offer from Pitt, plus offers from Old Dominion, Liberty, Gardner-Webb and The Citadel. He is the fourth in-state commit of this class for Shane Beamer, joining Anthony Addison from Sumter, Demarcus Leach from Abbeville and Jayden Sellers out of Florence.

He is the seventh member the recruiting class overall, and the first verbal commit since defensive end Caleb Williams out of Virginia pledged to South Carolina on Apr. 21.

