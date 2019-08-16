South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp joined The JB Show with Jamie Bradford on ESPN Radio Charleston earlier this week and discussed multiple interesting topics.

While this interview is from Tuesday, Muschamp hasn't spoken to the media since then (he'll speak after Saturday's scrimmage), and there are some interesting notes that he hasn't mentioned elsewhere.

** Muschamp says that South Carolina's "new" Black Magic throwback uniforms that it debuted earlier this week will be the team's permanent black jerseys for the season. He also said that the black jersey with garnet helmet and white pants is his favorite uniform combination. As the only Power 5 school in the country with the Gamecocks as a mascot, Muschamp likes that the uniform heavily features the name across the front.

** Muschamp says he identified about eight or nine players who he has challenged to play better, because their production hasn't matched their talent so far.

** On specialists... Very happy with punter Joseph Charlton and kicker Parker White. One of the best units in the country. Bryan Edwards has done a good job as punt returner. A.J. Turner, Rico Dowdle and Shi Smith have all repped at kickoff returner.

** Chandler Farrell hasn't completely gotten away from the center position - he still works on snaps - though his focus right now is learning tight end.

"We actually had gone into training camp and were talking in terms of [getting] a bigger body at the position to be able to create some run lanes. And then suddenly, we do some move-the-ball periods and he's caught a vertical ball down the field, he caught a touchdown pass, he caught a bootleg in the flat. So he actually catches the ball extremely well. He's added a little bit more dimension as far as the throwing game is concerned, but we just needed a little bit bigger body in their blocking at the tight end position."

** Biggest concern for the season? "The depth that we have at the offensive tackle position." Muschamp feels good about starters Sadarius Hutcherson and Dylan Wonnum. Freshmen Jakai Moore and Jaylen Nichols and redshirt sophomore Eric Douglas, who is currently the starter at right guard, are the backups at that position. Muschamp is also "a little bit" concerned about tight end.

** Future neutral site games at Charlotte, Atlanta or Orlando are a possibility and something they've pursued.

