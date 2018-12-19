South Carolina recruiter: Travaris Robinson

Offers: Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Maryland, among others.

High School Coach Scouting Report - Westwood head coach Dustin Curtis - "They're getting one that's very confident. They're getting a very athletic player, that can help you in a lot of ways. He likes to hit too, so with his body type, down the line if he needs to play safety, he can probably play safety. But he definitely can play corner. We put him on one side of the field and we expect him to hold that side down. And that's the kind of kid that he is. And he's a great returner."

Why South Carolina? "It's right down the street and always the school I wanted to go to as a kid," Smith said. " T-Rob was talking about all the pro DBs he's coached and how I could come in and play as a freshman. Jaycee (Horn) is coming in and playing as a freshman so I could come in and play that role too."

