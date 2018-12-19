Ticker
South Carolina football national signing day capsule: Derek Boykins

South Carolina recruiter: Bobby Bentley, Coleman Hutzler

Offers: Clemson, Duke, East Carolina, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

High School Coach Scouting Report - Central Cabarrus head coach Kenneth McClamrock - "He’s very passionate when he plays. It’s obvious that he loves playing the game of football/ He loves his teammates and his teammates love him. He’s just a kid that does things the right way. He’s our hardest worker and really gets after it."

