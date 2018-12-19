South Carolina recruiter: Travaris Robinson, Coleman Hutzler

Offers: Florida, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, N.C. State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pitt, USF, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF and Virginia Tech, among others.

High School Coach Scouting Report - St. Thomas Aquinas head coach Roger Harriott - "As a player, Jahmar Brown is blessed with innate size, strength, athleticism, and instinctive cat-like reflexes. With that said, his most impressive attributes character traits, mature leadership, and holistic intellectual skills. He’s a very well rounded person, which has enabled him to be a productive student of the game and emphatic role model."

Why South Carolina? "I did a lot of praying over it for a few weeks, and I just feel like its where I need to be," Brown said. "When i went up there I felt like home. The coaching staff was really genuine and I felt like they have the best interest for me."

