South Carolina recruiter: Eric Wolford

Offers: Penn State, Ohio State, Clemson, Florida, Virginia, Virginia Tech, among others

High School Coach Scouting Report - Former Patriot Head Coach Brud Bicknell - "Obviously there's the physical aspect of things. He's 6-5, 300 pounds, he's got long arms. I think we measured him and compared him, in the spring, to the NFL Combine guys and his length would be right there with any tackle that's coming out, so there's that. I think the thing that separates him from other guys is the fact that he plays so hard. He has a little bit of a mean streak that you don't always see from an offensive lineman. He just enjoys trying to be bury guys and being physically dominant."

Why South Carolina? "Honesty, I looked at the big things," Moore said. "They're losing four out of five offensive linemen, so they're really in need of offensive linemen. I can come in and play early. In the SEC, on top of that, they play Georgia, Alabama , all of them. I'm hyped, let me tell you, I'm very hyped to play in the SEC."

*** LINK TO GAMECOCK CENTRAL SIGNING DAY HEADQUARTERS ***