South Carolina recruiter: Travaris Robinson

Offers: Auburn, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee



Celebrity Scouting Report - by former USC DB/LB Devonte Holloman - "John is a crafty corner. He seems to understand zone coverage very well; Cover 2 and Cover 3. He is lightning fast and a very decent open field tackler."



Why South Carolina? "That was my first offer. They've stuck with me ever since, no matter what. T-Rob is probably my favorite coach in this entire process. South Carolina would be a good home, too."

