South Carolina recruiter: Bobby Bentley, Lance Thompson

Offers: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Penn State, Ohio State, Tennessee, among others.

High School Coach Scouting Report - Siegel head coach Michael Copley - “I tell people all the time when God said ‘hey, let’s have an SEC defensive lineman’, he said ‘here you go, here, here’s Joseph’. He’s blessed. His hands, he’s able to shed blocks really well. For being so tall, he plays with good pad leverage. I don’t know what he’s going to time in the 40 because we don’t time him, but he plays really fast, the way he maneuvers in the game. You’ll see him flash when the play goes away; he gets down the line of scrimmage really quick. He just requires double teams. He does a good job playing off of double teams. He understands how to fight pressure and doesn’t let them get into his body often and is able to extend with his long arms.”

Why South Carolina? "It’s the place where I feel most comfortable it’s where my heart is telling me to go," Anderson said. "I feel like South Carolina, they’re a school that’s not established already but they’re up and coming and I want to be a part of that. They’re going to win a lot of games in these next couple of years and hopefully a championship and I want to be a part of that."

