South Carolina recruiter: Pat Washington

Offers: Charlotte, Georgia State, Middle Tennessee

Scouting Report- Toney may not blow anyone away with his athleticism, but has surprised some in that department after seeing him in person this season. He's the type of player who can play an h-back type role or get on the line and block or run routes. He'll have to gain experience as a blocker, but is willing. He has very reliable hands and is an above-average route-runner in the passing game.



Why South Carolina? "It's always been my top choice. Really, it just feels like home. I would always tell my dad if we didn't have anything to do, let's try to get up to South Carolina. I just love going up there, the games, the coaches."

