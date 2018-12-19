Ticker
South Carolina football national signing day capsule: Kevin Harris

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

South Carolina recruiter: Bobby Bentley

Offers: Army, Navy, Middle Tennessee State, among others.

Scouting Report - A compact, powerful back, Harris impressed the South Carolina coaches when he had an excellent day at their camp this summer and landed an offer. Harris is a workhorse back who runs through contact and has excellent size and balance.

Why South Carolina? "The school really showed a lot of interest in me and I worked out very well today," Harris said. "It all just happened. (Running backs coach Bobby Bentley is) a great coach and I look forward to playing for him. He's a great person as well."

