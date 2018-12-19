South Carolina recruiter: Bryan McClendon, Mike Peterson

Offers: Florida, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee

High School Coach Scouting Report - Washington head coach Derrick Avery - "He's probably a hybrid guy. With his size, he's about 220, 225. He's a track guy as well. Last spring (2017) he qualified for the 100 meters in state. We have him play multiple positions. He creates a lot of mismatches for high school tackles. They're always trying to find out where he is and where we move him. They game plan around him. He has his natural knack for the football. He's very instinctive about going to get ball carriers."

Why South Carolina? "As soon as I got to know more about the coaches and the fan base, I started to favor them even more. What makes them right for me is that it is a new, developing football program. Coach Muschamp is a good coach and he can develop me into a great student-athlete."

