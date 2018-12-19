As each South Carolina commitment officially signs his letter of intent, Gamecock Central will provide a capsule of the signee.

South Carolina recruiter: Dan Werner

Offers: Georgia, Southern Cal, LSU, Stanford, UCLA, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oregon, Arizona, among many others.

High School Coach Scouting Report - Orange Lutheran high school football coach JP Presley - “I think the biggest thing for him is, he seems to be prepared,” he told GamecockCentral.com. “He knows ‘plan b’ if he has to do something different. He’s really good at making decisions quick because he’s prepared during the week. Just embracing the role of the quarterback as a leader, having that confidence regardless of the obstacles in front of him. He’s an ultra positive kid with a ton of maturity. He’s probably 10 years past his age from a maturity standpoint. I’m really proud of him.”

Why South Carolina? “South Carolina is family," Hilinski said. "They haven’t stopped treating me the same way since they started recruiting me. I feel comfortable there and I think it’s the best place for myself and for my family.”

