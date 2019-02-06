South Carolina recruiter(s): Travaris Robinson

Offers: Florida State, Tennessee, Colorado State, Michigan State, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

Scouting Report - Sanders obviously comes from a family known for its football acumen and from a publicity standpoint, adding the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders is only a good thing. On the field, Sanders is a long, rangy prospect who could play cornerback or safety at the next level. He's also a dangerous return man and has impressive ball skills from his younger days as a quarterback. Adding Sanders late in the game is a low-risk, potentially high-reward move by South Carolina. - Rivals.com's Woody Wommack