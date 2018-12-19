South Carolina recruiter: Pat Washington

Offers: Boston College, Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest

Scouting Report: GamecockCentral.com saw Kenion during a session of USC's camp over the summer and he was very impressive. He was bigger than anticipated, certainly much more filled out than his listed 212 pounds. Kenion really stood out in the one-on-one portion of the day; he moved around very well for his size, consistently got open whether on short routes or even on vertical routes, and showed good hands. There were several instances in which Kenion snatched the ball away from defenders in 50/50 situations. He has a background on defense as well, so he's a guy who could be physical in terms of blocking along the line of scrimmage in space, but Kenion is especially intriguing as a pass-catching option.



Why South Carolina? "I felt like I was ready. I was ready to make my decision, I knew where I wanted to be at and the type of environment I was looking for. South Carolina fit. Off the field, one, it's not that far from my home. Two, the coach there is real. He's an amazing coach. I can see myself playing there."

*** LINK TO GAMECOCK CENTRAL SIGNING DAY HEADQUARTERS ***