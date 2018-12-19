South Carolina recruiter: Bryan McClendon

Offers: Kentucky, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, West Virginia

Scouting Report: Johnson is a holdover from the Gamecocks' 2018 class; he signed with USC previously but attended prep school for a semester at Fork Union to raise his grades to the point where he could enroll at USC in January. We scouted Johnson on film and in person at USC's summer camp in 2017. He's a big body with more room to put good weight on his frame. He's long and rangy and while he won't be one of the faster wideouts in the country, he brings explosive leaping ability to the table. He impressed the Gamecock staff and could end up being an undervalued commodity when looking back in a few years.



Why South Carolina? " "That's (McClendon) my guy right there. He's straightforward, cool, honest, awesome. He's strives for me to be the best person I can be."

