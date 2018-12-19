SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL NATIONAL SIGNING DAY COVERAGE Your one-stop headquarters for all of GamecockCentral.com's National Signing Day 2019 coverage. The early signing period officially begins on Dec. 19 and runs through Dec. 21 as South Carolina is expected to ink 18-22 players during that time period. Seventeen of the Gamecocks current commits will put pen to paper today with three additional targets that we're still tracking below.

National Signing Day Target Timeline

8 a.m. - South Carolina four-star cornerback target Johnny Dixon commits and signs with either South Carolina or Miami. 8 a.m. - South Carolina four-star linebacker target Tyron Hopper, a Florida commit, signs with either South Carolina or Florida. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Gamecock Central analysts Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell bring you extensive recruiting coverage on Gamecock Central's NSD special with guests Ryan Hilinski and Cam Smith. 4 p.m. - Head coach Will Mushamp discusses the class during his NSD press conference. TBD - South Carolina three-star OL target Matthew Bedford, an Indiana commit, signs with South Carolina, Indiana or Mississippi State.

Commitment Signing Schedule

South Carolina signee recruiting capsules

As the letters of intent roll in, we will update this section with links to capsules on each signee.

Latest stories from GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina 2019 Commitment List

