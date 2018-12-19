Ticker
Gamecock Central National Signing Day Headquarters

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL NATIONAL SIGNING DAY COVERAGE

Your one-stop headquarters for all of GamecockCentral.com's National Signing Day 2019 coverage.

The early signing period officially begins on Dec. 19 and runs through Dec. 21 as South Carolina is expected to ink 18-22 players during that time period.

Seventeen of the Gamecocks current commits will put pen to paper today with three additional targets that we're still tracking below.

LIVE: National Signing Day Blog with Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell on The Insiders Forum!

National Signing Day Target Timeline

8 a.m. - South Carolina four-star cornerback target Johnny Dixon commits and signs with either South Carolina or Miami.

8 a.m. - South Carolina four-star linebacker target Tyron Hopper, a Florida commit, signs with either South Carolina or Florida.

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Gamecock Central analysts Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell bring you extensive recruiting coverage on Gamecock Central's NSD special with guests Ryan Hilinski and Cam Smith.

4 p.m. - Head coach Will Mushamp discusses the class during his NSD press conference.

TBD - South Carolina three-star OL target Matthew Bedford, an Indiana commit, signs with South Carolina, Indiana or Mississippi State.

Commitment Signing Schedule

LB Jahmar Brown – 7 a.m.

OL Vincent Murphy – 7 a.m.

TE Keshawn Toney – 9:00 a.m.

DE Zacch Pickens – 9:30 a.m.

QB Ryan Hilinski – 10:00 a.m.

WR Keveon Mullins – 10:00 a.m.

OL Jaylen Nichols – 10:00 a.m.

DE Rodricus Fitten – 10:00 a.m

OL Joseph Anderson - 2:00 p.m.

TE Traevon Kenion - 2:30 p.m.

DB Cameron Smith – 3:00 p.m.

RB Kevin Harris – 3:45 p.m

DE Devontae Davis – TBD

WR Tyquan Johnson - TBD

LB Derek Boykins – TBD

OL Mark Fox - TBD

OL Jakai Moore - TBD

** All times Eastern

South Carolina signee recruiting capsules

As the letters of intent roll in, we will update this section with links to capsules on each signee.

Latest stories from GamecockCentral.com

Predicting the class ($) - Where will South Carolina's final targets land? Gamecock Central gives its final predictions.

Tuesday night Hopper update ($) - The latest scoop we're hearing on Florida commit and South Carolina linebacker target Tyron Hopper.

Muschamp on the early signing period - Head coach Will Muschamp shares his expectations for the early signing period.

Jakai Moore's coach: 'He just enjoys trying to bury guys' ($) - The coach of South Carolina's newest commit weighs in on what type of player and person they're getting.

Jakai Moore: 'This is the school for me' - Eric Wolford's persistent pursuit of Jakai Moore paid off when he committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

South Carolina 2019 Commitment List

