South Carolina recruiter(s): Eric Wolford

Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Missouri, West Virginia

Scouting Report- Rogers opted to prolong his process, and perhaps the potential of being a late addition to the Gamecocks' 2019 class was a primary reason. He does not carry the star ranking, offer list, or hype of other targets, but is someone Wolford had in camp last summer and liked. Rogers played both ways on the defensive line and offensive line at Lovejoy and excelled at both. He reminds some of current Gamecock Sadarius Hutcherson and is likely to plug in as an interior guard.

Why South Carolina? "I felt like it was the best fit, definitely a good school and program. It's close to home so my family can see my games and I know I'll get a good education at South Carolina."