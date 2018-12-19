South Carolina recruiter: Lance Thompson

Offers: JUCO placement for South Carolina

Scouting Report- Davis was a guy that drew only smaller school interest due to academics out of Silver Bluff in Aiken, but USC's staff made it a priority to try to get him to junior college with hopes of signing him down the road. That paid off, and USC is getting a prospect with good size and a versatile skill set in return. Davis worked out while still a high schooler at USC's camp at various positions and excelled at all of them. He can help inside or outside and is a guy that can continue refining his technique and getting better. He should help USC immediately during the 2019 season.



Why South Carolina? "I think I'm going to fit in real good. Coach (Lance) Thompson, he puts guys in the best place for them to be successful. I talk to Coach (Will) Muschamp every day and talk to Coach Thompson almost all the time, like, everyday. My relationship with all the coaches is good.”

