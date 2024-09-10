South Carolina football has another new scholarship player.

Shane Beamer placed walk-on Maurice Brown II on scholarship following Tuesday's practice, multiple sources have confirmed to GamecockScoop.

Brown II has been a fixture on all four special teams units throughout his time in Columbia, appearing in 11 of 12 games last season and both games so far this season. He earned the award as the most improved special teams player from the coaching staff during spring football, and made his first career tackle last season at Texas A&M.

He is now the seventh scholarship tight end on the roster, and has two more years of remaining eligibility following 2024.

