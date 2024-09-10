PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1YMTVGM1ZUWk5KJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVgxNUYzVlRaTkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
South Carolina Football Places Maurice Brown II On Scholarship

Photo:
Photo: (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)
Alan Cole • GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
@Alan__Cole

South Carolina football has another new scholarship player.

Shane Beamer placed walk-on Maurice Brown II on scholarship following Tuesday's practice, multiple sources have confirmed to GamecockScoop.

Brown II has been a fixture on all four special teams units throughout his time in Columbia, appearing in 11 of 12 games last season and both games so far this season. He earned the award as the most improved special teams player from the coaching staff during spring football, and made his first career tackle last season at Texas A&M.

He is now the seventh scholarship tight end on the roster, and has two more years of remaining eligibility following 2024.

