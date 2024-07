South Carolina has released their 2024 preseason schedule. As always, if there is media availability time, GamecockScoop will be there with updates. Haven't yet subscribed? You'll want to before the season starts to make sure you don't miss a single update .

2024 SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL PRESEASON PRACTICE SCHEDULE/MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Note: All practices are closed unless otherwise noted. Times/availability subject to change.

Thursday, August 1 – Players Report/Media Day – Spurrier Indoor Facility

Shane Beamer Press Conference – 3-3:30 pm

Assistant Coaches Media Availability – 3:30-4 pm

Offensive Players Media Availability – 4-4:30 pm

Defensive Players/Specialists Media Availability – 4:30-5 pm

Friday, August 2 – Practice #1 – 9:23 am (Open to media for Periods 1-3)

Saturday, August 3 – Practice #2 – 9:23 am (Open to media for Periods 1-3)

—

Sunday, August 4 – Practice #3 – 9:23 am (No media availability)

Monday, August 5 – Players Off Day (No media availability)

Tuesday, August 6 –Practice #4 – 9:18 am (Offensive Players media availability, Noon)

Wednesday, August 7 – Practice #5 – 9:18 am (Defensive Players media availability, 11:45 am)

Thursday, August 8 –Practice #6 – 9:18 am (No media availability)

Friday, August 9 – Practice #7 – 9:18 am (Open to media for Periods 1-4)

Saturday, August 10 – Practice #8 – 11:34 am, Scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium (Coach Beamer post-practice media availability in media room at WBS)

—

Sunday, August 11 – Practice #9 – 11:18 am (Open to media for Periods 1-6)

Tuesday, August 13 – Practice #10 – 9:18 am (Offensive players media availability – Noon)

Wednesday, August 14 – Practice #11 – 9:18 am (Defensive players media availability – 11:45 am)

Thursday, August 15 – Practice #12 – 9:18 am (No media availability)

Friday, August 16 – Practice #13 – 7:38 pm (No media availability)

Saturday, August 17 – Practice #14 – 2:54 pm, Scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium (Coach Beamer post-practice media availability in media room at WBS)

—

Sunday, August 18 – No Practice (No media availability)

Monday, August 19 – Players Off Day (No media availability)

Tuesday, August 20 – Practice #15 – 10 am (Players media availability – Noon; Coach Beamer press conference – 1 pm)

Wednesday, August 21 – Practice #16 – 9:52 am (Offensive/Defensive Coordinators press conference – 12:20 pm)

Thursday, August 22 – Practice #17 – 10:15 am (No media availability; Coach Beamer at Carolina Calls from Backstreets Grill, 6 pm)

Friday, August 23 – Practice #18 – 4 pm (No media availability)

Saturday, August 24 – Players Off Day (No media availability)

—

Sunday, August 25 – Practice #19 – 5:45 pm (No media availability)

Monday, August 26 – Players Off Day (No media availability)

Tuesday, August 27 – Practice #20 – 10 am (Players media availability – Noon; Coach Beamer press conference – 1 pm)

Wednesday, August 28 – Practice #21 – 9:45 am (Coach Beamer on SEC teleconference, 12:10 pm; Offensive/Defensive Coordinators press conference – 12:20 pm)

Thursday, August 29 – Practice #22 – 10:05 am (Coach Beamer at Carolina Calls from Backstreets Grill, 6 pm)

Friday, August 30 – Practice #23 – 3:30 pm (No media availability)

***Saturday, August 31 – South Carolina vs. Old Dominion, 4:15 pm, Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.; SEC Network***

—

Sunday, September 1 – Coach Beamer teleconference, 6:15 pm