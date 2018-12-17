SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING The final countdown is on. The start of the Early Signing Period is less than 48 hours away and several South Carolina targets are still yet to make their announcements. ALSO SEE: The Insider Report - The latest scoop on all of South Carolina's final targets for the early signing period.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Time: Monday, 3 p.m. Finalists: South Carolina, Penn State Quick summary: Moore has whittled his 20-plus offers down to just two schools, South Carolina and Penn State. The athletic tackle has taken official visits to both programs and coaches from each school made their final pitches late last week. He'll decide between the two this afternoon and Gamecock Central will have complete coverage.

Time: Wednesday, 8 a.m. Finalists: Florida (committed), South Carolina Quick summary: Originally from Gaffney (S.C.), the Roswell (Ga.) standout has been committed to Florida since April but that hasn't stopped the Gamecocks from continuing to make their pitch. Hopper took an official visit to South Carolina earlier this month followed by an official to see the Gators. He remains committed to Florida, but he's a flip candidate.

Time: Wednesday, 8 a.m. Finalists: South Carolina, Miami Quick summary: Dixon appeared to be a South Carolina-Penn State battle until he took a late official visit to home-state Miami. The talented defensive back is now down to the Gamecocks and Hurricanes. Dixon took an official visit to Columbia in the summer and was back on campus for an unofficial late in the season. Gamecock Central has put in Forecasts for Dixon to the Gamecocks.

Time: Wednesday, time unknown Finalists: Indiana (committed), South Carolina, Mississippi State Quick summary: Bedford committed to Indiana back in June but two SEC programs in South Carolina and Mississippi State have come calling since. Bedford took official visits to all three programs during the season and has been a ghost since, with no interviews on those visits. The Gamecocks are certainly in it, though, as the early signing period approaches.

Time: Thursday, 12 p.m. Finalists: Tennessee, South Carolina Quick summary: A former Michigan commitment, Gray took a surprise official visit to South Carolina earlier this month. That visit went well, but Tennessee has been considered the favorite since his Michigan decommitment and Gray was back in Knoxville over the weekend.