The names are in, and the speculation can begin. South Carolina football released its first depth chart of the 2024 season ahead of its season opener against Old Dominion. Although everyone on the coaching staff adamantly reminds people the depth chart is not set in stone and that every position on the roster is still open for competition, there were a few interesting takeaways from Shane Beamer's first unveiling. Here are a few notes to keep an eye on when the Gamecocks take on the Monarchs on Saturday.

Brown And Jacobs Might Have Separated

Only two wide receivers on the entire depth chart are listed without an “OR” designation at his position, Coastal Carolina transfer Jared Brown and Florida State transfer Vandrevius Jacobs. Brown and Jacobs are entrenched at two of the spots with Brown being backed up by either Nyck Harbor or Dalevon Campbell, and Jacobs followed by Tyshawn Russell. The third wide receiver spot does not have a clear starter with an “OR” separating all of Gage Larvadain, Mazeo Bennett Jr., Payton Mangrum and Luke Doty.

Offensive Line Update

Last week on his radio show, Beamer hinted heavily that Josiah Thompson would get the start at left tackle, implying that a true freshman was likely to get the nod. Thompson is not completely locked into that spot over Tree Babalade, but he is listed first. Torricelli Simpkins III is also listed above Trovon Baugh at right guard, but there is an “OR” attached to that. Thompson is one of eight true freshman who made the initial depth chart. The other three spots on the offensive line all have clear starters. Florida Atlantic transfer Kamaar Bell is listed at left guard, Vershon Lee is at center and Cason Henry appears to have won the right tackle job coming out of camp for the second year in a row.

4-2-5 Listed

You can surely expect to see Clayton White use both a 4-2-5 defense and a 3-3-5 defense at different points this season but as for the first depth chart, the base 4-2-5 is the defensive formation. The only positions in the front six without an “OR” are Alex Huntley at one starting defensive tackle and Debo Williams as one of the two starting linebackers, with competition still going throughout the rest of the defensive line and linebacker rooms. O’Donnell Fortune is one starting corner with either Judge Collier or Vicari Swain across from him. All three spots on the backend appear to be set without any surprises as Jalon Kilgore, Nick Emmanwori and DQ Smith claimed the spots.

Kicker Battle Settled?

Is the kicker battle over? Alex Herrera is listed as both the starter at placekicker and kick-off specialist without any “OR” designations, at least potentially implying that he has won the job. Senior running back Juju McDowell is also listed as both the kick and punt returner. Nyck Harbor joins him at kicker returner, and Larvadain is the other name listed under punt returner.