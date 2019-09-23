With the season just four games old, it appears that Williams is leaving now in order to preserve his junior year of eligibility and thus would be a redshirt junior at his new school next season.

Junior safety Jamyest Williams plans to enter his name in the transfer portal and will transfer from the Gamecocks' team, Gamecock Central has learned.

The South Carolina football team is losing a contributor from an already thin secondary.

Williams has played in 23 games in his South Carolina career, making 13 career starts. He's accumulated 86 career tackles and three interceptions.



Williams has played in all four games this season, starting three, with 16 total tackles.

The 5-foot-8, 180-pounder saw his sophomore season end early after shoulder surgery following eight games. Williams, the Gamecocks' starting nickelback as a freshman, also missed the bowl game of that year with a shoulder injury.

A former four-star prospect from Grayson High, Williams signed with the Gamecocks in the class of 2017 over offers from top programs all over the country. Rivals rated him the 13th-best player in the state, the 12th-best “athlete” in the country and No. 159 overall