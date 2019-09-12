The South Carolina football team will bust out its "big game garnet" for Alabama on Saturday.

South Carolina will wear white helmets to go along with garnet jerseys and garnet pants, an ode to one of Steve Spurrier's preferred uniforms and the same combination the Gamecocks wore in their famous 2010 upset of Alabama.

South Carolina's impressive in-house media team announced the uniforms in a video Thursday night on Twitter.

The Gamecocks last wore the uniform combination in 2017 against Florida, a 28-20 South Carolina win.

The garnet look became popular during the height of the Spurrier era when the Gamecocks would wear either garnet jerseys and white pants or garnet jerseys and garnet pants for nearly all of their games at Williams-Brice Stadium, where they won 18 straight games from mid-2011 through the end of 2013.

The Gamecocks and Crimson Tide are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 on CBS.

Check out the reveal in the video below...