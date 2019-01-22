South Carolina football target Shilo Sanders sets announcement
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
One of South Carolina's top remaining targets is ready to announce his intentions.
Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian class of 2019 three-star cornerback Shilo Sanders will Tweet out his commitment at 7 p.m. Eastern tonight.
Sanders is the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders.
Sanders has taken official visits to South Carolina and Colorado State. The 6-foot-1, 184-pounder also holds offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Michigan State, Nebraska and Texas A&M, among other programs.
Sanders, ranked the No. 42 cornerback in the class, is being recruited to Carolina by defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson.
Sanders recently played in the Under Armour All-America game.
