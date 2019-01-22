Ticker
South Carolina football target Shilo Sanders sets announcement

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral.com
@WesMitchellGC
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

One of South Carolina's top remaining targets is ready to announce his intentions.

Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian class of 2019 three-star cornerback Shilo Sanders will Tweet out his commitment at 7 p.m. Eastern tonight.

Sanders is the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders.

Rivals.com

Sanders has taken official visits to South Carolina and Colorado State. The 6-foot-1, 184-pounder also holds offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Michigan State, Nebraska and Texas A&M, among other programs.

Sanders, ranked the No. 42 cornerback in the class, is being recruited to Carolina by defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson.

Sanders recently played in the Under Armour All-America game.

{{ article.author_name }}