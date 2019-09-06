After a preseason filled with bad news at the the tight end position, the South Carolina football team received good news on Friday.

Tight end transfer Nick Muse was granted a waiver for immediate eligibility from the NCAA and Muse will be available for the Gamecocks' home opener against Charleston Southern Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 232-pound junior joined the program this August as a transfer from William & Mary where he was an All-CAA third-team selection last season

Muse ranked second on the team in catches (30), receiving yards (453) and touchdowns catches (1).

Muse chose the Gamecocks this summer over offers from LSU and N.C. State and is a needed addition to South Carolina's tight end group.

The Gamecocks lost two tight ends from their depth chart to start the season after senior Kiel Pollard was forced to give up football due to a cyst on his spinal cord and redshirt junior Evan Hinson chose to transfer to play basketball.

A Belmont, N.C. native, Muse is a graduate of South Point High School. His older brother, Tanner, is a starting safety at Clemson.