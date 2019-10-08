News More News
South Carolina freshman in transfer portal

South Carolina freshman linebacker Derek Boykins-Brooks has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Gamecock Central has confirmed, and will transfer from the program.

The 6-foot-1, 226-pounder from Concord, N.C.'s Central Cabarrus signed with the Gamecocks last December and enrolled in January to go through spring practice.

The former three-star prospect has played in one game, South Carolina's blowout win over Charleston Southern, when he collected three tackles.


