SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina freshman linebacker Derek Boykins-Brooks has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Gamecock Central has confirmed, and will transfer from the program.

The 6-foot-1, 226-pounder from Concord, N.C.'s Central Cabarrus signed with the Gamecocks last December and enrolled in January to go through spring practice.

The former three-star prospect has played in one game, South Carolina's blowout win over Charleston Southern, when he collected three tackles.



