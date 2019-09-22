South Carolina freshman running back Kevin Harris is out for the season, head coach Will Muschamp said during his weekly Sunday teleconference.

“Kevin Harris tore a tendon off his pubic bone last week,” Muschamp said. “It was in a non-contact situation. It’s a very similar injury [to one] he had in high school. We could treat it, but we’ve decided to go ahead and have surgery, so he’ll be done for the season.”

Muschamp said that freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski’s elbow, which caused him to miss some practice time last week due to soreness, is fine and that Hilinski practiced Sunday night. Hilinski’s chest is sore and his ankle got rolled up a little bit in Saturday’s loss to Missouri, but other than that he’s fine.

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Hank Manos rolled his ankle last week and will likely miss this week’s game against Kentucky but should return after the bye week, Muschamp added.