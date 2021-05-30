South Carolina freshman, transfer class trickling onto campus

Two of the in-state transfers—Chico Carter Jr. and James Reese—have been back in town now for weeks as they get ready for the program to begin, but South Carolina welcomed a transfer and two freshman over the last few days.

With the offseason program about to get into full swing, the Gamecocks' incoming freshman and transfer class are trickling onto campus to begin working towards the 2021-22 season.

First up was forward AJ Wilson, the George Mason transfer out of the Washington D.C. area, before freshmen guards Devin Carter and Jacobi Wright arrived in consecutive days starting Thursday.

Wilson was on the Atlantic 10's All-Defensive team last year and the league's most improved player in 2019-20. Last season he played in 21 games with 20 starts, averaging 7.8 points per game on 39.7 percent shooting with five rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Carter is the highest-rated member of South Carolina's 2021 signing class, coming to school the No. 88 overall player in the class. Carter spent last season in a prep year at Brewster Academy but averaged 28.8 points and 8.7 rebounds his senior season at Doral (Fla.) Academy.

Wright is the No. 111 player in the class out of Legacy (S.C.) Early College where he averaged 16.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game as a senior.

As of right now the only two who haven't been shown on campus yet is the third and final freshman signee right now in power forward Ta'Quan Woodley and Washington transfer Erik Stevenson, who are expected on campus this summer.

Woodley is considered the No. 51 power forward in the 2021 class while Stevenson had stops at Wichita State and Washington before coming to South Carolina.

Stevenson's last collegiate season he played in 26 games with 23 starts, averaging 9.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 35.7/29.8/78.9.

South Carolina is still waiting on decisions from both Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard, who are in the NBA draft pool but did retain their eligibilities and could return next season.