Rivals.com has rolled out its final Rivals100 rankings for the 2019 recruiting class today, and two future Gamecocks made notable moves.

South Carolina quarterback signee Ryan Hilinski made a significant jump, moving up 23 spots within the rankings. He finishes as a 6.0 four-star prospect (up from a 5.9) and checks in as the nation's 45th-best prospect regardless of position. Hilinski recently arrived in Columbia to begin classes and his work with the program.

Also, as announced Monday, South Carolina defensive lineman signee Zacch Pickens retained his five-star status and moved up even further in the final rankings. The Anderson native moved up six slots and is the now the ninth-best prospect in the country regardless of position. Pickens has also arrived in Columbia to begin classes.

