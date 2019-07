@GamecockCentral

South Carolina football announced its preseason practice schedule Monday as the Gamecocks soon start preparations for their season opener against North Carolina. All practices are closed to the general public and times and availability are subject to change.

Thursday, August 1 – Players Report; Head Coach Will Muschamp Press Conference – 3 pm – Media Room at Long FB Ops Building; Player Interviews – 4-5 pm – Spurrier Indoor Facility.

Friday, August 2 – Practice #1 – 9 am (Open to media for stretch and first three periods only; Kyle Krantz available in the media room after practice)

Saturday, August 3 – Practice #2 – 9 am (Bobby Bentley available in the media room after practice)

Sunday, August 4 – Practice #3 – 9 am (No media availability)

Monday, August 5 – Practice #4 – 9 am (John Scott Jr. and requested defensive players available in the media room after practice)

Tuesday, August 6 – Practice #5 – 9 am (Open to media for stretch and first three periods only; Thomas Brown and requested offensive players available in the media room after practice)

Wednesday, August 7 – No Practice – Scheduled Day Off (No media availability)

Thursday, August 8 – Practice #6 – 8:55 am (Coleman Hutzler and requested defensive players available in the media room after practice)

Friday, August 9 – Practice #7 – 8:55 am (Open to media for stretch and first three periods only; Dan Werner and requested offensive players available in the media room after practice)

Saturday, August 10 – Practice #8 – 8:55 am (No media availability); Colonial Life Fan Appreciation Day, Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility, 3-4:30 pm

Sunday, August 11 – Practice #9 – 2:40 pm (No media availability)

Monday, August 12 – Practice #10 – 3:30 pm – Scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium (Will Muschamp available in the media room at the stadium after practice)

Tuesday, August 13 – No Practice – Scheduled Day Off (No media availability)

Wednesday, August 14 – Practice #11 – 8:55 am (Open to media for stretch and first three periods only; Mike Peterson and requested defensive players available in the media room after practice)

Thursday, August 15 – Practice #12 – 8:55 am (Open to media for stretch and first three periods only; Eric Wolford and requested offensive players available in the media room after practice)

Friday, August 16 – Practice #13 – 2:40 pm (No media availability); Photo Day – 7- 8 pm, Williams-Brice Stadium

Saturday, August 17 – Practice #14 – 3:30 pm - Scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium (Will Muschamp available in the media room at the stadium after practice)

Sunday, August 18 – No Practice – Scheduled Day Off (No media availability)

Monday, August 19 – Practice #15 – 3:30 pm (Travaris Robinson and requested defensive players available in the media room after practice)

Tuesday, August 20 – Practice #16 – 3:30 pm (Bryan McClendon and requested offensive players available in the media room after practice)

Wednesday, August 21 – No Practice – Scheduled Day Off (No media availability)

Thursday, August 22 – Practice #17 – 9:25 am - Fall Classes Begin (No media availability); Coach Muschamp at Carolina Calls from Wild Wings Café, 7-8 pm

Friday, August 23 – Practice #18 – 9:05 am (No media availability)

Saturday, August 24 – Practice #19 – 10:45 am (No media availability)

Sunday, August 25 – Practice #20 – 7:55 pm (No media availability)

Monday, August 26 – No Practice – Scheduled Day Off (No media availability)

Tuesday, August 27 – Practice #21 – 9:05 am; (Requested players available in the media room after practice; Coach Muschamp weekly press conference, 12:30 pm in the media room)

Wednesday, August 28 – Practice #22 – 9:05 am (No media availability); Coach Muschamp on SEC teleconference, 12:10 pm

Thursday, August 29 – Practice #23 – 9:50 am (No media availability); Coach Muschamp at Carolina Calls from Wild Wings Café, 7-8 pm

Friday, August 30 – Walk-thru – 2:10 pm (No media availability); Depart for Charlotte – 4:30 pm

Saturday, August 31 – South Carolina vs. North Carolina, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC, 3:30 pm, ESPN

Sunday, September 1 – Practice - 5:00 pm (No media availability); Coach Muschamp teleconference, 6:30 pm; TV Show, 11:30 am

FROM USC MEDIA RELATIONS