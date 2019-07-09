News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 20:59:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Legacy lineman updates interest in Gamecocks football program

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High offensive lineman Colin Henrich was one of many talented prospects to roll through one of South Carolina's camp sessions over the summer.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder, who has ample ties to the university, spoke with GamecockCentral.com about his latest experience in Columbia.

Pegylj9kios8beneszfg
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}