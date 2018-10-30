While South Carolina produces an official depth chart at the beginning of each season, this is Gamecock Central's best effort to produce a weekly depth chart based on current playing time trends, injuries and information gathered

It's long been football tradition for teams to release a depth chart each week, though current college football norms seem to be changing in that regard.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

19 Jake Bentley - Jr.

12 Michael Scarnecchia - Sr.

NOTES: Jake Bentley is back at or near 100 percent and will move forward as South Carolina's starting quarterback for the second half of the season with Michael Scarnecchia serving as his backup.

Running back

5 Rico Dowdle - Jr.

OR

27 Ty'Son Williams - RsJr.

25 A.J. Turner - RsJr.

34 Mon Denson - RsJr.

NOTES: Ty'Son Williams received the start versus Tennessee this past week but it was Rico Dowdle who responded with his best game of the season against the Vols. Will the staff elect to take a similar approach or reward Dowdle for his big production?

Wide receiver (left outside)

1 Deebo Samuel - Sr.

6 Josh Vann - Fr.

86 Chad Terrell - So. (status unknown - knee inflammation)

Wide receiver (right outside)

89 Bryan Edwards - Jr.

6 Josh Vann - Fr.

83 Chavis Dawkins - Jr.

(OUT FOR SEASON - OrTre Smith)

Wide receiver (slot)

13 Shi Smith - So.

8 Randrecous Davis - RsSo. (status unknown - toe sprain)

NOTES: Other than noting a couple of injuries, the wide receiver depth chart remains unchanged.

Tight end (Y)

40 Jacob August - Sr.

84 Kyle Markway - Jr.

Tight end (H)

87 Kiel Pollard - Jr.

OR

3 K.C. Crosby - Sr. (finger injury)

NOTES: K.C. Crosby has dealt with a broken finger suffered against Vanderbilt and has been limited in what he can do due to the cast on his hand. We've left the "OR" in place there between his name and Kiel Pollard. While Pollard played more snaps against Tennessee, Crosby did see his snaps increase.

Left tackle

74 Dennis Daley - Sr. (status unknown - ankle injury)

OR

77 Malik Young - RsSr.

Left guard

78 Zack Bailey - Sr.

72 Donell Stanley - RsJr.

(OUT FOR SEASON - Jovaughn Gwyn)

Center

72 Donell Stanley - RsJr.

60 Chandler Farrell - RsSo.

Right guard

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSo.

76 Jordan Rhodes - RsFr.

Right tackle

79 Dylan Wonnum - Fr.

63 Blake Camper - Sr.

NOTES: Some notable changes on the OL depth chart this week as Dylan Wonnum made his first career start at right tackle last week and played all 58 offensive snaps. Starting left tackle Dennis Daley's status is also up in the air with an ankle injury suffered against Tennessee. If Daley can't go, then Malik Young will start in his place.

DEFENSE

Defensive tackle (NT)

3 Javon Kinlaw - Jr.

95 Kobe Smith - Jr.

94 MJ Webb - RsFr.

Defensive tackle (3 tech)

5 Keir Thomas - Jr.

52 J.J. Enagbare - Fr.

90 Rick Sandidge - Fr.

Defensive end

8 D.J. Wonnum - Jr.

15 Aaron Sterling - So.

91 Shameik Blackshear - RsJR.

BUCK

4 Bryson Allen-Williams - RsSr.

35 Daniel Fennell - RsJr.

19 Brad Johnson - So.

NOTES: D.J. Wonnum returned from injury against Tennessee but was slotted at the defensive end spot as opposed to the BUCK position he played his first two seasons in Columbia. That means that Bryson Allen-Williams remains the starter at the BUCK rather than sliding back to the SAM backer spot.

Linebacker (SAM)

35 Daniel Fennell - RsJr.

4 Bryson Allen-Williams - RsSr.

Linebacker (MIKE)

6 T.J. Brunson - Jr.

42 Rosendo Louis - Fr.

Linebacker (WILL)

44 Sherrod Greene - So.

30 Damani Staley - So.

(OUT FOR SEASON - Eldridge Thompson)

NOTES: With Bryson Allen-Williams remaining at BUCK, Daniel Fennell remains the SAM linebacker.

Safety

22 Steven Montac - Sr.

OR

10 R.J. Roderick - Fr.

1 Nick Harvey - RsSr. (OUT THIS WEEK - concussion protocol)

Safety

21 Jamyest Williams - So.

17 Javon Charleston - Sr.

29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr. (OUT THIS WEEK - knee)

Nickel

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr.

21 Jamyest Williams - So.

Cornerback

7 Jaycee Horn - Fr.

9 Keisean Nixon - Sr.

Cornerback

16 Rashad Fenton - RsSr.

24 Israel Mukuamu - Fr.

NOTES: Freshman safety R.J. Roderick played most of the second half at safety in place of Steven Montac which means we now list an "OR" between the two players. Jaycee Horn is a starting cornerback in the Gamecocks' base D, but slides to nickel in that package with Keisean Nixon taking over at cornerback. Safeties J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey are still out this week with injuries.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

43 Parker White - RsSo.

42 Alexander Woznick - RsSo.

Kickoff specialist

48 Will Tommie - RsJr.

42 Alexander Woznick - RsSo.

Punter

20 Joseph Charlton - RsJr.

85 Michael Almond - RsJr.

Long snapper

45 Ben Asbury - RsJr.

49 Matthew Smith - RsFr.

Holder

17 Danny Gordon - RsSr.

85 Michael Almond - RsJr.

Punt returner

89 Bryan Edwards - Jr.

9 Keisean Nixon - Sr.

1 Nick Harvey - RsSr. (OUT THIS WEEK - concussion protocol)

Kickoff returner

1 Deebo Samuel - RsSr.

25 A.J. Turner - RsJr.

NOTES: Most of the special teams depth chart remains the same, though we're listing Keisean Nixon as the backup to Bryan Edwards at punt return with Nick Harvey out. Will Tommie and Alex Woznick are now splitting the kickoff duties.

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!